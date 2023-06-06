Football | The goalie’s compliment solved it – Anssi Suhonen’s huge disappointment for Hamburg

Suhonen’s HSV failed to get into the Bundesliga.

Vfb Stuttgart will continue in the German Bundesliga next season as well. The place in the series was secured when the team beat Hamburger SV, who finished third in the 2nd Bundesliga, with a total of 3–1 goals.

The first match ended 3–0 for Stuttgart, and Suhonen was sent off after a late tackle. That’s how he was suspended for Monday’s game. However, HSV did not abandon their promotion dreams, but started the second leg strongly in front of their home crowd.

Sonny Kittel took the hosts into the lead already in the 6th minute, and the team frantically searched for the next goal.

It was 1-0 at the break, and Stuttgart was stronger in the second half. Enzo Millot equalized in the 48th minute, and a quarter of an hour later the final solution was seen.

HSV goalkeeper Daniel Fernandes fouled when trying to pass the ball to his own defender. Fernandes almost completely missed the ball outside the penalty area, and Millot was grateful for the free goal.

Enzo Millot celebrated two goals on Monday.

Silas Katompa Mvumpa sealed the final score in the last moments of the match.

HSV’s season thus came to a really bitter end, as the team was caught in a direct climb until the last minutes of the last series match.

However, Heidenheim won the series with two last-minute goals and dropped HSV to the promotion qualification. The qualification now ended sadly, so the team will have to seek promotion again next season.

