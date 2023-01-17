Two hands that, according to all indications, may be those of a Colombian woman recently murdered by her ex-partner in Spain and whose body, decapitated and without those extremities, she threw into the sea, were found in an area of ​​the beach in the town of Marbella, in southern Spain, where the crime occurred.

The remains were found this Tuesday in the water, in the area where they had been searched since January 12 by Civil Guard divers.Although the sources did not specify who found these upper extremities, sources close to the investigation informed EFE.

The victim, Natalia M., 46, was a nursing assistant and her body appeared on January 8 in the sea, near a Marbella beach, without her head or hands and with a large incision in the abdomen, which which made it difficult to identify.

Her ex-partner, a 45-year-old Colombian whom she had denounced for ill-treatment, was arrested for her murder, and who after his arrest confessed to having killed her, mutilated her and then thrown her body into the sea.

Today’s finding will be brought to the attention of the judicial authority and foreseeably they will be deposited in the Institute of Legal and Forensic Medicine.

The Divers of the Civil Guard continued this Tuesday for the sixth consecutive day the search in the sea for the head and hands of Natalia, although due to the rough sea due to fear, the search is carried out closer to the shore.

The confessed perpetrator of the sexist crime is in provisional prison, and a second man friend of his was also arrested, for alleged cooperation in the crime, although he was released on probation.

EFE