Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- A young man was found dead in the cells of the Directorate of Public Security and Municipal Transit of Ahome, Sinaloa, early today. The guy was hanging. The information obtained mentions that the unfortunate events occurred at 01:00 hours when the personnel in charge of the cells realized that the young man was hanging and asked for help. Red Cross paramedics went to the facilities to provide first aid to the individual, but he no longer had vital signs.

Minutes later they requested the presence of investigative police of the state, as well as an expert to carry out the corresponding proceedings inside the cells to find out exactly how the events occurred.

The researchers looked for possible clues to the suspected suicide inside the building of the Directorate of Public Security and Municipal Transit of Ahome. At the end, they asked the funeral workers to lower the body and take it to their facilities to perform the autopsy and find out the causes that caused the death of the individual.

It is not the first time that in Public Security of Ahome, this type of death occurs and that there are security cameras that are supposedly observed by those in charge of the municipal railing.

Note: Noah Vizcarra