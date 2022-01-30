Future Press has opened pre-orders for strategic guide officer of Horizon Forbidden West and in describing the contents he also revealed the approximate number of machines that Aloy will have to face in the Forbidden West.

The Future Press guide will be available from March 1st and will be composed by ben 656 pagesdivided into various sections that will cover the contents of the new work of Guerrilla Games at 360 degrees, from weapons and the combat system, through to quests, up to the resources and collectibles scattered throughout the game world.

Obviously, a section of more than 200 pages that will explain how to deal with the mechanical dangers that populate the Forbidden West could not be missing. According to the Future Press official product description, there will be over 40 cars in Horizon Forbidden Westa detail that until now had not even been shared by Guerrilla Games.

Horizon Forbidden West, one of the new machines that we will face in the Forbidden West

To make a comparison, in Horizon Zero Dawn There are 25 types of machines, excluding the corrupted variants and those subsequently introduced in The Frozen Wilds DLC. We are therefore talking about a rather high number of opponents, some of which have already been revealed in the trailers and images of the past months, such as the dangerous Aspidente.

Horizon Forbidden West will be available starting in February 18, 2022. The editors of Multiplayer.it have already begun to explore the Forbidden West and we can’t wait to talk to you about it when the review embargo ends.