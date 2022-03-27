Mazatlan, Sinaloa.- A young man of approximately 19 years was found dead by his mother in a house located in the Villa Tutuli Invasion in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, this Sunday morning.

The discovery occurred at approximately 10:00 a.m. where it was commented that on Potam street there was a lifeless person in the place, so they requested the presence of the emergency bodies in the place.

Elements of the Municipal Police and Civil Protection paramedics went to the scene and entered the house where they located, without vital signs, who was identified as Ramón “N”, approximately 19 years old.

The police elements were in charge of cordoning off the area and notified the staff of the State Attorney General’s Office, as well as the Apolo Group, who would be in charge of carrying out the corresponding work on the spot.

attacked with a stone to the head

It was said that the young man was attacked with a large stone on the headalso presented stab wounds and that apparently his hands had been bandaged as if to burn himaccording to eyewitness reports.

Neighbors of the deceased commented that on Saturday night the deceased was chased by his aggressor and that he threw stones at him and it was heard that there was a fight between the aggressor and the deceased, but nobody did anything to notify the authorities.

It was not until Sunday morning that Ramón “N” was located, already lifeless inside the house and that he was face up.

Experts from the State Attorney General’s Office carried out the corresponding work, as well as the collection of evidence at the scene.

Funeral home workers on duty were responsible for lifting the body and transferred it to the local Semefo for the corresponding legal tests and to be delivered to their relatives.