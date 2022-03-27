Tourists who arrive in Venice these days receive a peculiar gift in some hotels: an orange water pistol. This toy is the last resort to scare away the royal seagulls, who often try to get hold of the sandwiches and other food that visitors eat when they get lost. A good splash of water or even the simple sight of the orange gun, whose color apparently annoys them, is enough to drive away these annoying birds, which began to breed at the beginning of the century in the City of Canals and where there are already more of 500 pairs.

Resorting to water pistols isn’t the only way Venetian hoteliers are trying to ward off seagulls. Other methods are also being tested, such as hiring falconers to fly falcons, using garlic essence (a smell abhorred by these birds), the use of a special laser that does not bother people, and a system of eclectrostatic bollards.

These and other alternatives were discussed at a meeting organized by the Association of Venetian Hoteliers last week to address this problem. «There are many solutions proposed, some extremely compatible with our needs to keep away seagulls and pigeons. A fundamental aspect is that they must guarantee the welfare of the animals”, explains Claudio Scarpa, director of the Venetian hoteliers. “We will continue to talk with the city council to find the best answer.”

innovators



Those responsible for the Gritti Palace hotel, located in the historic center, did not want to wait for a common solution to be reached. Fed up with tourists complaining that, as soon as they were not careful, the birds would pounce on the table where they were eating to grab all the food they could, the director of the Gitti began giving away a water pistol to his customers. “As soon as the birds see her they run away. We have tried different modes, like a fake owl that was circling, but the pigeons even climbed on it. The falconer has a cost and cannot be called every day, “Paolo Lorenzoni, director of Gitti, told the Ansa agency.

An expert recommended this hotelier to choose orange objects because seagulls dislike them. “You don’t even need to use the water pistols. It is enough to have one on the table that does not even come close, “explained Lorenzoni. His hotel has thus managed to put an end to the problems caused by the birds and which had economic repercussions. «Many times we have had to not charge customers for drinks because they end up lying on the floor or staining their clothes, because as soon as they get up from the table for a moment, pigeons and seagulls swoop down to eat the chips or leftovers. food, breaking glasses and other things.