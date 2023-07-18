An Australian sailor and his dog were rescued by a Mexican ship after more than two months lost in the Pacific, during which they survived on raw fish and rainwater.

Grupomar, owner of the tuna vessel that located the shipwrecked aboard a vessel on the high seas, reported Monday night that Tim Shaddock, 54, was located with his dog “Bella”.

The Australian “was more than 1,200 miles from land,” the company reported and anticipated that on Tuesday the man will arrive with his pet at the Mexican port of Manzanillo (west) aboard the tuna vessel.

Shaddock and his dog had left aboard a catamaran last April from La Paz, in the Mexican peninsula of Baja California, to make a trip of about 6,000 km to French Polynesia.

But their boat, called “Aloha Toa”, broke down after a strong storm in the Eastern Pacific left them adrift..

“I have been through a very difficult test at sea,” Shaddock said in a video broadcast by Australia’s Nine News channel.

In images released by Grupomar, the Australian appears with his beard and hair grown, his face haggard and his slim body clad in an orange life jacket.

“I just need to rest and eat well because I have been alone in the sea for a long time”he says in another video.

The Mexican firm indicated that it notified the facts to local authorities and the Australian embassy.

AFP