The topic that causes the most discussion over the weekend in Budapest, where the Hungarian Grand Prix will be staged, will be the return of Daniel Ricciardo as race driver in Formula 1. He will defend the colors of the AlphaTauri team after the recent retirement of Nyck DeVries.

The Australian found a way back into Formula 1 after consensually terminating his contract a year early signed 3 years ago with McLaren. He will do it to get back in the game, but also to show how competitive he is and how much he deserves a car capable of fighting for poles and victories.

Christian Horner, team principal of Red Bull, underlined that the 2024 driver duo of his team is already confirmed. Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will still be there next year, but for Ricciardo the doors of Milton Keynes could open wide again in 2025 and it is clear that Perez would make room for him in that case.

“I think at the moment there is something on the table just for the end of the season, so there are no thoughts or expectations beyond that. We have loaned him to AlphaTauri until the end of the year. Obviously next year our drivers it will be Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez again, but it’s always good to have talent as a reserve.”

“And I think Daniel sees AlphaTauri as a point of reference to gain the Red Bull seat from 2025. That’s his goal, his goal. And going to AlphaTauri is the best thing for him to do. I think he sees it as the best way to succeed in 2025”.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Assuming that, barring cataclysms unthinkable to date, Max Verstappen will remain regularly in his position also in 2025, Sergio Perez’s position is in danger. The Mexican signed a two-year deal last season, but in the summer of next season he will find himself in discussions again about a possible extension to stay in Red Bull. To date, the least secure position is his and that is exactly what Ricciardo is aiming for.

Meanwhile, Horner thinks about the present. We have to find Checo again after an excellent start to the season, which however ended up becoming a nightmare once the permanent tracks arrive. For 5 qualifying sessions, the Mexican hasn’t been able to hit Q3, a clear symptom of how many difficulties he’s going through despite having the best car of the lot in his hands. The team is focused on Sergio’s recovery, because – with the 2023 titles having already taken the road to Milton Keynes – the position of vice-champion is also being sought to seal a season that would be close to perfection.

“Sergio had a horrible run of qualifying sessions. 5 Saturdays in a row without being able to get into Q3. And I think part of it was bad luck. Part of it was self-inflicted and we’re trying to help him get through this. It’s still second in the World Championship. So far he has won 2 GPs out of the 10 contested this year and has started the season very well. We just want to help him get back to that form.”

“Also Budapest will be a place where we hope he has an easy weekend. We then have a Sprint Race at Spa less than a week later, so we hope Sergio can get back to the form he showed in Jeddah and Azerbaijan where he was absolutely in top form,” concluded Horner.