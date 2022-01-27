You’ll get some exclusive items when you pre-order the game, including several for Two Point Hospital.

Two Point Campus, the new strategy video game from the creators of Two Point Hospital, finally has a release date. will be the next may 17th that we can enjoy creating our dream university with mechanics that make their debut in this title, but staying true to what Two Point Studios Limited has already accustomed us to.

The game will arrive on May 17The game will arrive simultaneously on PC and PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles. The pre-purchase of the title is now available on the Official site, either in version physical or digital, with the exception of the Nintendo console edition, which will be available soon on the eShop. Also, the game will be available from day one on both Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

By pre-ordering the game, you will get some exclusive items, such as a Topiary with which you can decorate your gardens, the Fountain of Knowledge that will quench your students’ thirst, and the Pearl of Wisdom. If you have Two Point Hospital, you will also receive some items that you can use in your hospitals, such as a Varsity jacket and armor.

In addition to building the best university you can imagine, in Two Point Campus you will have to shape the lives of all your students, giving them the education of the best quality, and of course, quite a few extracurricular activities. If your students are happy, your university will gain prestige, which will result in the arrival of more young people looking to shape their future, and of course, you will fill your pockets with money in the process.

