Morelia, Michoacán.- The body of a woman was found in a vacant lot in San Juanito Itzicuaro, one of the areas on the outskirts of the city of Morelia. It is reported that the victim had signs of violence.

The residents of the Unión Tabiqueros neighborhood were the ones who located the lifeless bodyduring the morning of this Monday, a few meters from the body of water known as the Rio Grande.

In attention to the report of the discovery of the body, the police of the Morelia Police went to the scene to verify the veracity of the citizens’ call for help, When they arrived at the site, they confirmed that there was a lifeless woman in the place.

As part of the chain of custody, the elements guarded the crime scene, delimited the perimeter and notified the Michoacán State Attorney General’s Office.

Sources close to the police reported that the woman is unknown, she was wearing jeans, a black sweatshirt and pink sports shoes.

The elements of the prosecution that belong to the Unit of Expert Services and Crime Scene (USPEC), arrived at the site to begin with the first inquiries, lifted the body of the victim and transferred it to the local morgue in order to be able to identify her.