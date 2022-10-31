Novi Ligure – Still inconveniences in Lower Piedmont after the accident of a truck carrying paint and which overturned on Saturday afternoon, 29 October, between Isola del Cantone and Vignole Borbera.

The manager of the water service Acos he announced this evening that the conditions of the Scrivia stream are “clearly improving” and “all the water supplied has full drinking characteristics”. Despite this, “for precautionary purposes” it was decided not to open yet the outflows from the canal feeding the Bettole di Novi Ligure wells. For only the Municipalities of Novi Ligure and Pozzolo Formigaro it will therefore be necessary to resort to a discontinuous supply that will favor daytime hours “.

“Starting at 10 pm on Monday 31 October, the supply from the Bettole plant will be suspended until 7 am to allow for due accumulation. The same will be maintained until 9.30 and again suspended until 11.30. From the resumption it will be maintained until 2.30 pm ”, the company said. “It will therefore be possible phenomena of pressure lowering with turbidity upon resumption of service. Bags of. Will be made available for distribution drinking water for substitute use “.