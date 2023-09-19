In the city of Acapulco, Guerrero, a man was found dead in the Fidel Velázquez neighborhood, located on the outskirts of the city.

The discovery took place minutes before 8 p.m. this Monday, when residents of the area informed the authorities about the presence of a man without vital signs on Calle de la Luz, near an Oxxo store, in front of the neighborhood. Freedom.

When police arrived at the crime scene, they encountered the victim.

The man’s body was lying on the street, with a tourniquet around his neck and his hands tied behind him.

The obvious signs of torture on his body confirmed the brutality of the act.

Immediately, both municipal and ministerial police cordoned off the crime area to carry out the relevant investigations.