Baza: The Ukrainian Armed Forces began launching drones with self-destruct timers into Russia

Drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) with self-destruct timers have begun to be found in Russia. Baza writes about this in Telegram.

According to the publication, such drones explode several hours after they fall.

The channel became aware of at least two such cases. On September 18, a Ukrainian drone fell on a state farm in the Voronezh region and exploded during an inspection. Another drone with a self-destruct timer was discovered near an operating oil depot in the city of Lgov, Kursk region, on September 17. The aircraft detonated 40 minutes after detection.

Earlier it was reported that on September 17 in Ryazan, electronic warfare equipment suppressed a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone that crashed near an oil depot. The drone did not explode after it fell. There were no casualties or damage.

Another Ukrainian drone was shot down over Crimea the day before. Drone debris fell on a farm on the northern side of Sevastopol. There was no information about damage or casualties.