Ertzaintza agents have found the body of a 57-year-old man next to a high voltage tower in a plot located in the Gamarra neighborhood of Vitoria. Apparently, the deceased could have been electrocuted, as reported to Europa Press the Security Department of the Basque Government.

The event occurred this past Wednesday, January 15, when the body of a 57-year-old man was located in Vitoria, in a plot of Gamarra.

At the moment, it is unknown what the causes of death could have been, but the possibility that the man died from electrocution is being studied, since his body was found next to a high-voltage tower. After becoming aware of the location of the body, it was ordered to be transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Vitoria to perform an autopsy.