Oklahoma.- A house on fire in the Tulsa area, 8 people were found dead, which is being investigated as multiple homicides, however, Oklahoma police said they did not believe there was an immediate threat to the public.

The fire was reported around 4 p.m. Thursday in a quiet residential area of ​​Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, 13 miles (20 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa.

Police spokesman Ethan Hutchins said the scene was complex “with a lot of moving parts” so no other information was immediately released.

Witnesses told police that a family of eight lived in the house, two adults and six children, but the bodies have not been positively identified, Hutchins said.

“Understandably, this is a shock to Broken Arrow. It’s a safe city. Broken Arrow doesn’t have this kind of situation every day,” Hutchins said.

The US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was assisting in the investigation, he said.

Catelin Powers said she was driving with her children nearby when she saw a plume of smoke near her home, so she stopped by to investigate.

Neighbors notified the authorities about the house fire. Photo: AP

“When I got closer to the house, I saw smoke coming from the top of the house, which looked like maybe the attic,” he told The Associated Press.

Two men and a woman on her phone were standing in front of the house, Powers said, when another man came out the front door dragging an apparently unconscious, unresponsive woman. “Her arms were down at her sides,” she said.

“He was wearing very short shorts or underwear and a tight shirt,” Power said. She described the woman as having a tanned complexion “and she appeared to be in her twenties.”

Suspecting the woman was dead, Powers said she kept driving so her children wouldn’t see her.

Tragedy struck before Broken Arrow, which is Tulsa’s largest suburb with nearly 115,000 residents. In 2015, two teenage brothers killed their mother, father, two younger brothers and a 5-year-old sister at their home, which was about 6 miles (10 kilometers) south of Thursday’s fatal fire.

The house where the 2015 murders took place was later demolished and the site transformed into a community park.