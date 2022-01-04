These last few weeks have been full of leaks related to Call of duty, specifically, to the new installment that will debut later this year and which will apparently be a sequel to the reboot of Modern Warfare. Again Tom henderson, a trusted insider of the series, has revealed additional details related to its history and multiplayer section.

Through its channel Youtube, Henderson published a video where he reveals various details about MW 2. As previously rumored, this new installment would possibly be set in Latin America because the main antagonists will be the drug cartels, but Henderson he did not offer many details about it.

As for the multiplayer section, Henderson He said that all the original operators, weapons and maps from the Modern Warfare reboot will be back for this new version, however, he did not say exactly how they would be implemented either. On the other hand, he also mentioned a gameplay similar to Escape From Tarkov, which would have its own map but would eventually also be incorporated into Warzone.

Something that had also been mentioned earlier, is that Modern warfare 2 It would have an artificial intelligence improved compared to the other installments of the saga. If all goes well, this title should debut later this year.

Editor’s note: It certainly appears that Infinity Ward is redoubling its efforts to make this year’s new Call of Duty do improve the formula substantially. We don’t know yet if it will be exclusive to new consoles, but based on past installments in the series, it may well be.

Via: Tom henderson