He Miss Universe 2023 It is just a few hours away from taking place and an event involving the beauty pageant has generated a stir on social networks. And a ‘list of qualified candidates’ has been leaked in the final of the international competition that will take place this Saturday, November 18. In this note, find out which contestants are in this ‘document’ and if the name of our Peruvian representative Camila Escribns figure among them.

Is Camila Escribns’ name on the ‘classified list’ in Miss Universe 2023?

A few days after the ceremony Miss Universe 2023, a curious ‘list of classified candidates’ has been leaked. According to the video shared by a tiktoker, this document contains the names of the contestants who are within the Top 20.

According to this content creator, this list includes the names of the representatives of Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Thailand, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador and Colombia. In that sense, the Peruvian model Camila Escribns would have been left out of those selected.

How is Camila Escribns doing at Miss Universe 2023?

According to the opinion of several organizations that make predictions about the miss Universe 2023, like Sash Factor, Missology and Peagenthology, our compatriot Camila Escribens would be considered among the top 10 candidates who will compete for the long-awaited crown.

According to Sash Factor and Missologythe Peruvian model would obtain position 6. For her part, Peagenthology places it in 7th place. Despite these predictions, the final score It will take place next Saturday, November 18.