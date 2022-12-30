When everything seemed happiness in the life of Rodrigo dePaul, After being crowned world champion with Argentina in Qatar 2022, a new conflict with Camila Homs appeared to overshadow this moment. It all seems to have started when the Atlético Madrid footballer returned to Argentine soil to celebrate his third star with the whole country, but this prevented him from seeing his children on the agreed date and time.

This caused the model and mother of the children to begin to pressure him through a series of messages, which would have intensified when he saw his current girlfriend Tini Stoessel at the wheel at the concert. From there, the Argentine press pointed out that these conversations became threats and only days later this was confirmed after the criminal lawsuit imposed by the midfielder on his ex-partner.

You filter the strong messages of Camila Homs to Rodrigo de Paul and Tini

To this is added that in the last hours these WhatsApp chats were leaked in which the harsh qualifications that Camila Homs launches are appreciated, not only to Rodrigo de Paul, but also to Tini herself. The ex-partner of the world champion also threatened him so that he would stop seeing his children every time he set foot in Argentina.

“You deserve the worst, and the **** of your girlfriend who turned to half the world. I’m not going to cross you, so I don’t know how you’re going to see your children. I’m going to make sure that the whole world knows you for how m***** you are, rather than for being world champion,” said Ángel de Brito on the “LAM” program.

Camila Homs speaks out after Rodrigo de Paul’s lawsuit

After Rodrigo de Paul denounced Camila Homs and her father for verbal assault, the player’s ex-partner spoke out to the press. According to her, she has not yet received any notification from the authorities and only found out through the media. Likewise, the model indicated that she is not interested in this complaint, since she is focused on other issues.

In the conversation Rodrigo De Paul regrets having had a relationship with Camila Homs. Photo: LAM

“I did not receive any notification. I received nothing, I found out through the media. The truth is that I don’t know what is happening and I don’t feel like talking about this topic right now. I’m fine now. I don’t know how it will look at me, but I feel barbaric, enjoying this moment, ”she specified for América de Argentina.