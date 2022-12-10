THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday, December 10, 2022, 17:20



Emergency services extinguished this Saturday afternoon the fire in the cables of an electrical panel in the Jumilla parish house. The Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center received several calls at 3:33 p.m. warning of the fire.

Firefighters from the Fire Fighting and Rescue Service of the Region of Murcia and the Local Police Patrol of the Jumilla City Council went to Canalejas street. Around 4:00 p.m., after cordoning off the street, they put out the fire, but reported that the street must be closed.