On social networks, images have circulated showing the Director of Municipal Civil Protection of Tepeaca, Puebla, René Gómez, with alcoholic beverages during working hours.

According to witnesses from the municipality, the official occupies his office for parties and turns it into a canteen very often, and they report that despite the fact that the Mayor José Huerta Espinosa allegedly knows about this situation, has not sanctioned the public servant and still holds his position.

It was a couple of weeks ago when images spread on social media where the director of Civil Protection is seen with bottles of intoxicating drinks.

The photograph was taken at the facilities located on the Puebla-Tehuacán federal highway, next to the railways and the Tepeaca Delegation of the Mexican Red Cross.

City Hall sources confirmed the facts to the Puebla Central Page, that the photographs published on social networks were real.

Likewise, witnesses added that the director organizes parties with alcoholic beverages on weekends with the employees of the same department.

But the municipal president for Morena, José Huerta Espinoza would ignore the claims of the citizenry and did not sanction the public servant despite the fact that it is prohibited, they said.

René Gómez, worked in the 2018-2021 administration headed by former municipal president Sergio Salomón Céspedes Peregrina, now governor of Puebla. But the public servant stayed in the current 2021-2024 administration.

It may interest you:

Amber Alert: Samantha, 14, is missing; she left her house and never came back

2 burned in a truck after shooting in Nuevo León

Police help give birth to a woman in Tijuana

.