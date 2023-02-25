Data are from the Technological Research Institute; Rio de Janeiro is the state with the highest number of deaths

From 1988 to June 2022, 4,146 people died as a result of landslides in Brazil. The data was disclosed in a survey by the IPT (Institute of Technological Research of the State of São Paulo). Here’s the full of the study (274 KB).

According to search, Rio de Janeiro is the state with the highest number of deaths from landslides, with 2,143 victims. The number is 3.8 times higher than that registered in São Paulo, which occupies the 2nd position, with 567 deaths.

In 2011 alone, there were 969 victims – the highest number of deaths from landslides in 1 year. The survey highlights that the result was influenced by a “extreme event” in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro, which mainly affected the cities of Nova Friburgo (429), Teresópolis (382) and Petrópolis (74).

Last weekend, a storm hit the north coast of São Paulo, causing landslides and roadblocks. O State government reported that, until 11am this Saturday (25.Feb.2023), 57 people died in the disaster, 56 of which in San Sebastian and one in Ubatuba.

Still according to data from the government of São Paulo, there are 2,251 people displaced and 1,815 homeless.