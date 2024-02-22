One of the telecommunications companies that has stood out the most in recent years in the Mexican national territory after its creation has been CFE Telecommunications and Internet for All (CFE TEIT).

Under this context, in recent days the CFE Telecommunications and Internet for All (CFE TEIT) It began with the delivery of SIM cards for cell phones to beneficiaries of federal social programs, although it left the elderly out of this benefit..

However, it should be emphasized that the delivery of the CFE Telecomunicaciones e Internet para Todos (CFE TEIT) telephony chips It is only being done in the state of Campeche, particularly in Carmen.

It should be noted, in this sense, that for an entire year the beneficiaries of social programs, with the exception of the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly, They will receive 5 GB, 1,500 minutes of calls and 500 text messages with the chip of CFE Telecommunications and Internet for All (CFE TEIT) in the state of Campeche.

CFE TEIT Services

According to the February 2024 edition of the Consumer Magazine of the Federal Consumer Prosecutor's Office (Profeco), CFE TEIT, to date, makes the following services available to Mexican users.

*Physical SIM for cell phones

*eSIM for cell phones

*MiFi (mobile internet)

*Telephone booths to make free calls to all of Mexico and part of the United States

They exclude older adults from the CFE's FREE INTERNET program / Photo: Unsplash

Below we will give you a brief explanation of each of the services offered by the Mexican State telecommunications company up to this point.

SIM CFE

Firstly, faithful to the previously stated objective, the CFE TEIT has, in addition to thousands of free WiFi internet access points, 168 Financiera del Bienestar branches where, in addition to recharging the telephone line, users can get the SIM card free.

In this way, to obtain a CFE TEIT SIM card you only have to go to one of the 168 Financiera del Bienestar branches.

MiFi

On the other hand, one of the CFE TEIT services that has stood out the most is MiFi, a device that makes it possible for corporate users to connect wirelessly anywhere they are.

Among its features the following stand out:

*You can connect up to 10 devices (cell phone, tablet and laptop).

*Carry a high-speed personal network in your pocket.

*Allows you to create your own WiFi network with packages ranging from 5GB to 100GB.

They exclude older adults from the CFE FREE INTERNET program / Photo: CFE TEIT

telephone booths

Finally, in addition to making packages available for cell phone lines, CFE TEIT also makes WiFi internet packages available and, more recently, telephone booths.

It was at the end of January 2024 when CFE TEIT began installing and putting into operation telephone booths to make free calls throughout the Mexican national territory. It is in this way that with this program the Mexican State company aims to reduce the lack of access to communication that many people suffer in the country.