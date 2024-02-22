The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, is blunt: “A defeat for Ukraine cannot be an option. We all understand very well what the devastating consequences will be for Europe and the values ​​we represent and for the world. That is why it is crucial to act,” highlights the Belgian liberal politician. As two years pass since the large-scale invasion launched by Vladimir Putin, the EU, he says, must continue to take steps forward in its support for kyiv. And even more so now that the situation in the United States is “difficult,” he acknowledges, and Washington's support is wavering. “There is no alternative but to continue supporting. We only have one plan, and that plan is support, support, support,” Michel noted in a conversation this Wednesday with five European media outlets, including EL PAÍS, in Brussels.

“Support for Ukraine is an investment in peace and stability. We must fight for Ukraine, Europe, the United States and the rest of the world. If not, we send a message that it is okay for the rest of the world that a country that is even a member of the UN Security Council and that has nuclear weapons invades another,” says the president of the European Council, a body that represents the leaders of the Member States. “We will explain it and act as many times as necessary. We cannot allow ourselves to fall into fatigue or boredom,” warns Michel, who warns that Russia can exploit and feed this seed of fatigue and also use it to undermine the European spirit and the EU project in the face of the Parliament elections. European in June.

This Saturday, the war that has shaken the European continent and the rest of the world will enter its third year. It is one of the most difficult moments for Ukraine: the counteroffensive failed, the situation on the battle fronts is extremely complicated due to lack of ammunition, material and lack of rotation. Added to this is concern about the eventual return of Republican Donald Trump to the White House and the delay of the framework for future accession to the EU, which was due to be presented in March. This Tuesday, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, noted that it will only be ready in the summer, after the European elections in June.

Navalny's death is a reminder of the nature of the Russian regime

In Russia, the head of the Kremlin, who has taken the opportunity to increase his weapons production, is preparing a new offensive at various points on the front line for the end of spring, according to Western intelligence sources. Putin feels strengthened for having made some progress (albeit timid) on the battlefield and also because he has buried another of his enemies, the opponent Alexei Navalni, who died in a gloomy maximum security prison in the Arctic where he was turning 19. years in prison for a case that the EU considers political persecution. A death for which Michel blames the Kremlin and which is a “reminder,” he says, of the “nature of the Russian regime.”

Meanwhile, Europeans seem pessimistic about Ukraine's chances of winning the war and most believe the conflict will end with some kind of agreement, according to a survey in 12 countries (including Spain) of the think tank ECFR. The survey also highlights that European citizens are skeptical about the ability to support Ukraine without the United States—a clear variable if Trump returns to the White House—and the majority believe that Washington's policies must be imitated.

“The decisions we have made, the opening of accession negotiations with Ukraine, the 50 billion euro financial support package, are a call to our allies, especially the United States, to do what is necessary to support Ukraine with assistance military and economic. It is the top priority. And I truly hope that the United States understands that supporting Ukraine is also a formula against authoritarian regimes around the world that are challenging and snubbing the rules-based world.”

A European defense Union is urgent. Whatever it takes

Although the EU has less and less room to take historic steps, Michel points out that there is room in political, military and financial support. “We are working to try to use frozen Russian assets, in whole or in part, to help Ukraine rebuild. It is a question of justice, of the rule of law, of responsibility and accountability and I am sure that in the coming weeks we will be able to move forward,” says the president of the European Council, who recognizes that there are “legal challenges” to achieve it and points out that We must build a framework with the G-7. Together with the Group of Seven, the EU agreed to freeze some €300 billion of Russian assets, but is debating how to use them. Last week the community club took the first step of its action plan and ordered all income from the interest generated by those assets to be frozen in an account from that moment on.

This Wednesday, as pressure increases for the EU to agree on sanctions against those responsible for Navalni's death, the Twenty-Seven have approved the 13th punishment package against Russian people and companies to try to stifle the Kremlin's war effort. These measures to freeze assets and prohibit entry into community soil include, for the first time, several Chinese companies, as EL PAÍS reported, and an Indian one. The EU's objective now is for Russia to stop receiving materials for civilian use through other countries that it uses to build weapons. But it is becoming increasingly difficult to carry out the measures. “Immediately after approving a package of sanctions, the next one begins to be prepared,” says Michel, however.

For the EU, Russia's war against Ukraine, which also exposed enormous vulnerabilities due to dependencies on cheap Russian gas, has been a powerful wake-up call to build true strategic autonomy. In all fields. Also in security and defense. “A European defense Union is urgent. Whatever it takes. We need to act and be credible, we need to act to protect our values, our interests, respect others and be respected,” says Michel about one of the great debates of the Europe of the future, one that tries to move forward to shield itself from the military threat and that can be seen alone, without the umbrella of the United States.

“Around the European Council there was a certain understanding that NATO was the umbrella of security and protection for the members of the Alliance, while the EU was focused on economic development aligned with our values. Now we face a new paradigm and we are aware of the change,” he points out. “The objective for Member States must be to invest more in defense, better and less piecemeal,” says the Belgian politician.

