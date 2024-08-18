Ciudad Juarez.- The Institute for Culture of the Municipality of Juárez (Ipacult) offered a “magical” afternoon to visitors to the Centro area with the screening of the classic film “Music School.”

The Plaza de Armas in the historic center was converted into an open-air cinema, where families and passersby gathered to enjoy this work starring the immortal Pedro Infante.

The screening of “Music School,” a 1955 musical comedy directed by Miguel Zacarías, is part of the program “Cinema in your neighborhood,” an Ipacult initiative that seeks to bring quality cinema to different communities in the city.

The film, in which Pedro Infante shares the scene with Libertad Lamarque and Lalo González “El Piporro”, tells the story of an employee and a singing teacher who travel around Latin America promoting cultural diversity through music and folk dance.

They seek to positively influence the community

Myrna Judith Barajas Martínez, director of Ipacult, highlighted the importance of this cultural program, emphasizing that the initiative not only seeks to entertain but also to positively influence the community.

“Cinema has the power to change the way we see the world, to inspire aspirations and to influence our behavior,” said Barajas.

With “Cinema in your neighborhood,” the Ipacult brings outdoor cultural activities to areas that require cultural intervention, offering quality shows that enrich the cultural life of the people of Juarez.

History of Mexican cinema

The screening of “Music School” not only provided a space for healthy recreation and entertainment, but also allowed attendees to connect with the rich history of Mexican cinema and enjoy an afternoon in the city’s premier venue.

The director of Ipacult emphasized that these activities aim not only to promote art and culture, but also to provide local artists with a worthy space for their expression, thus consolidating the institute’s commitment to the community and the promotion of Mexico’s cultural heritage.