A month ago, the former pilot of Formula 1 Ralf Schumacher generated all kinds of comments after revealing that he is in a relationship with another man, making his sexual orientation clear, after several years married to the model Cora Brinkmann.

Ralf Schumacher She decided to come out of the closet and take a big step in her personal life by showing the world her new boyfriend, after 14 years of marriage with the German model and pilot.

“The most beautiful thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything,” said the former Formula 1 driver in a message on his social networks.

“I am so glad that you have finally found someone with whom you feel very comfortable and safe (…) I support you 100 percent, Dad. I wish you all the best and congratulations,” said David, Cora and Ralf’s son.

Cora breaks the silence

For weeks, the reaction of the German model was expected, who decided to remain silent after her ex-husband’s confession and stayed away from expressing her opinion, until a few days ago when she exploded in the newspaper’s microphones. The Spiegel of Germany.

Cora She said she felt used by her ex-husband, as she had certain suspicions about Ralf’s sexual orientation, but he always denied everything. “I feel used during marriagebecause I feel like I’ve wasted my best years. Now, I ask myself many questions… Was he honest with me? Did he love me? I trusted him blindly and that’s why his word was law for me,” she began by saying.

Brinkmann He said that in the paddock of the Formula 1 I heard rumors about Ralf, the brother of the legendary Michael Schumacher, the situation led her to seek psychological help.

“I wish Ralf had involved me or at least made me part of his decision, it would have been a sign of respect. During his career in F1, there were many rumours in the paddock. I asked him to clarify if what was being said was true, but he always denied it, telling me that I was imagining everything and that maybe I needed psychological help,” Cora explained.

Brinkmann, The 47-year-old was married to Ralf from 2001 to 2015 and after more than a decade of love she says she feels betrayed: “When he announced it, it was like a stab in the heart. Coming out always affects those around you, including the ex-wife with whom you had a child.”

