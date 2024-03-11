Lazio, Maurizio Sarri has resigned

Maurizio Sarri's adventure on the Lazio bench will end in these hours. The Tuscan coach resigned (he had a contract until 2025) and he communicated his decision to the team and president Claudio Lotito a short while ago. A meeting to formalize the divorce is scheduled for the next few hours.

The news arrives a few hours after the defeat against Udinese, the fourth in a row for the Biancocelesti between the championship and the Champions League (with elimination in the round of 16 in the double match against Bayern Munich). In Serie A, Lazio is ninth in the standings with 40 points, 11 points behind fourth-placed Bologna and 8 points behind fifth-placed Roma. The objective of the Italian Cup remains strong, where the Capitoline team is in the semi-finals (against Juventus).

It could be the pair of former strikers Tommaso Rocchi and Miroslav Klose who take the place of the resigned Maurizio Sarri on the Lazio bench. The two former Biancocelesti strikers would act as 'ferrymen' for the last ten days of the championship and for the semi-finals of the Italian Cup against Juventus. Another name that has been circulating in recent hours is that of Angelo Gregucci, white and blue flag (7 years with the Lazio shirt as a footballer between the 80s and 90s).