Luis Enrique and the sports director of Paris Saint-Germain, Luis Campos, have informed Neymar and Marco Verratti that they do not have them for next season, and both were absent both from training this Tuesday and from the official photo session of today, according to the RMC Sport network.

In addition to the Brazilian striker and the Italian midfielder, there are three other players ruled out: the Portuguese Renato Sanches, the French Hugo Ekitike and the Spanish Juan Bernat.

PSG had justified the absence of Neymar and Verrati in training due to a light virus, but according to the French sports channel, these five players were summoned by Campos and Luis Enrique to let them know that they do not count for the Parisian club and invite them to find another path.

Where to?

“Despite the rumors and the desire to see Neymar face Messi (or with him) in an official club match, it will not be in 2023. MLS regulations prevent the news that placed the Brazilian in the league from being fulfilled US this August2, he told the newspaper Marca de España.

“It is true that there is talk that free players can still be signed in MLS… however, in order to sign him, they had to have been free agents before the end of the MLS window,” writer and analyst Manuel told MARCA. Vaquero, author of the first American soccer book in Spanish. That deadline was August 2… and it’s already passed.

“That Neymar plays in the MLS, in 2023, is impossible,” adds Vaquero. Even if he arrives in a transfer.

