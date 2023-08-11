Lorenzo Musetti stops in the round of 16 and loses in two sets, 6-4 6, to the number 2 seed Daniil Medvedev at the Masters 1000 in Toronto. In any case, it is a good Lorenzo who takes the field against the former number 1 in the world and who confirms that he feels at ease even on hard courts. The Russian goes to the quarterfinals and will face the winner of the challenge between Fritz and De Minaur, but Lorenzo left excellent sensations in view of Cincinnati, the 1000m that precedes the Us Open.

THE MATCH

Musetti starts with the right attitude and keeps the first innings to zero. In the fourth game, the two start a fantastic exchange: a carousel of breathtaking shots and accelerations and in the end it is the Russian who makes the mistake. Daniil is an old fox, he wasn’t number 1 in the world by chance. He pinches lines and corners and opens the field very well, forcing Lorenzo to often hit on the run. Musetti is also lucid, serves very well and sinks the number 3 in the world with four short balls in the fifth game, making it 3-2. In the seventh Lorenzo suffers an exchange of 38 strokes, with changes of pace and trajectories that lead him from one side of the field to the other to row. In the end, Medvedev wins, always pushing and in control of the exchange. We go to the advantages and, punctually, the break point arrives for the number 3 in the world who breaks Lorenzo’s serve and takes the lead 4-3. Musetti accuses the blow, Medvedev goes up 5-3 and then closes 6-4. We return to the field with Musetti at bat, he goes down by a 15 but recovers and holds the serve. The problems reappear shortly after with three break opportunities for the Russian in the 3rd game. Lorenzo saves himself twice but gives in the third time and the other punishes him: 2-1. Musetti remains hooked on the game, tries to vary and remove certainties from the Russian who gives him two break points in the 5th game. Daniil cancels the first but with a double fault allows Lorenzo to return: 3-3. The Russian starts arguing about the number of balls on the pitch but this doesn’t affect his performance. On the contrary: he wraps Musetti in his cobweb and takes the lead break back without letting go.