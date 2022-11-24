Guadalajara Jalisco.- The 41 public libraries of the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area and some in the interior of the state will receive 6,600 booksthis as part of the celebration for the appointment of Guadalajara as World Book Capital during 2022.

Since the Headquarters of Libraries of the (SC) managed with the Federal Government the donation of collections for municipalities such as Atemajac de Brizuela, Chimaltitán, Mezquitic, Villa Guerrero, Hostotipaquillo, Chiquilistlán, among others.

While in Guadalajara the benefited facilities are the Public Library of the Army and Air Force, the “Agustín Yáñez” Library, the Central Public Library “Prof. Ramón García Ruiz” and the “Dr. Delfino Gallo Aranda”, from the Patio de los Ángeles, belonging to the Jalisco Ministry of Culture.

The 6 thousand 671 books and 87 multimedia materials will be distributed among the 24 libraries in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara and 17 in the interior of the state.

The The themes of the donated materials are History of Mexico, universal literature, memoirs of great characters, mexican revolution.

In addition to Law, gender perspective, songbooks, biographies, some sex education texts; culture and artistic expressions.

The increase in the collection was possible thanks to the joint work of the Ministry of Culture of the Government of Mexico, the Ministry of Culture of Jalisco (SC), through the Directorate of Operation and Cultural Programming, and the City of Guadalajara.