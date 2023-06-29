A sentence of 60 years in prison is what the judge awarded to the young man who was found guilty of the murder of the dance teacher Fabiola Vianey. This sentence is one of the highest that justice has granted after the application of oral trials in the northern zone of Sinaloa. Not only will the young man pay with jail, but also millionaire financial resources for those affected indirectly. In other words, to the relatives of Fabiola Vianey. This is the case of the crime that shocked Mochitan society because the young man killed her in her house and hid it under her bed. Investigating agents there found her.

it can be said that justice was done to Fabiola Vianey and without contemplation in the penalty of the person responsible. That is the result that many expect in the homicide cases that are committed in Los Mochis and Sinaloa. That the perpetrators be investigated, clarified and punished with all the rigor of the law.

