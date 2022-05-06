Not long ago, a study by Prof. Li Tingwho teaches the subject of sociology at the Renmin University from China, indicating that the rate of citizens is going down. This is due to the lack of interest in both men and women to form a family, suggesting that social networks such as Weibo Y doubanThey are the ones that influence them.

This study named “A Report on College Students’ Views of Marriage and Having Children” led the professor to ask 10,000 students from more than 30 universities in the country about this topic. Surprisingly discovering that 61% of those surveyed are in favor and a sector of 7% is against.

It all led the teacher to move into subcultures, where she discovered that those who liked competitive video games, also known as sports. They were more likely to see marriage as a more intimate matter, while fans of the anime they tended to feel the opposite about the marriage and bequest stance.

Unsurprisingly, people reacted negatively to the research, pointing out that you can’t blame a social network for the kinds of decisions that adults make. In addition, they are totally harmless hobbies, which should not influence 100% when choosing whether to start a family or not.

Similarly, when asking somewhat more specific questions, the conclusion was reached that a sector of Chinese society does not want to have children because they want to dedicate themselves fully to their professional studies. On the other hand, some of the men are financially concerned, leading them to think twice about whether they would like to raise a child.

editor’s note: It is clear that more work needs to be done on these studies, but at least they give certainty of what young citizens are looking for in this time of the 21st century. So the gamers and otakus part should not have too much influence on such personal issues.

Via: suppchina