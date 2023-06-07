Wednesday, June 7, 2023, 7:45 p.m.



The National Police dismantled this Wednesday an ‘indoor’ plantation in a house in the Altorreal urbanization, in Molina de Segura, and arrested its tenant and three other people, all of Lithuanian nationality.

Police action began early in the morning in a chalet-type house, where investigators from the Molina de Segura Police Station suspected that its occupants could be growing marijuana inside.

Several teams from the Corps entered the house and arrested the person who had rented it and three other men, all of whom were citizens of Lithuania. The agents found in a room an “indoor” plantation of drug plants and about 60 kilos of buds prepared for sale. In addition, air conditioning units, lamps, fans, as well as all the tools and products necessary for the cultivation of ‘marie’ were intervened.

Those arrested were transferred to police stations from where, soon, they will be made available to the Molina de Segura court.