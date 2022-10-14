Cybersecurity researchers from the Kaspersky Lab company announced that they had found a new, quite dangerous Trojan. Since it is capable of signing up for paid subscriptions and stealing information from WhatsApp accounts.

Source: Avatar

Fortunately, it is not a virus that is found in all versions of the messaging application. But in different mods that people usually download to ‘get more out of it’, with features such as new backgrounds or custom typography.

The application where this Trojan is found the most is YoWhatsApp. According to Kaspersky Lab, so far more than 3,600 users have fallen victim to this new virus known as ‘triad’. It should be noted that the same company believes that the developers of this application were not aware of the danger that is there.

The way this Trojan works is almost immediate. Once users download the application, it asks them to enter their real WhatsApp data. After this, the malware does its thing, hijacking the account. Which leads to the theft of important information and even subscriptions to services without the user noticing.

What can I do to avoid this WhatsApp Trojan?

Perhaps the best advice to avoid falling victim to this new Trojan is to stay away from any application that is a ‘mod’. That is, just download the normal WhatsApp and settle for the features it has. Losing confidential information or even money is not worth it just by having different wallpapers.

Source: YoWhatsApp

If to your bad luck you were already infected, then a factory reset will be the best for your cell phone. You will also need to make some changes to the information you had inside your device. Since it does not only affect the application, it is only the input method, but it can get information from every corner of your computer. Make sure you tread carefully.

