It is the 234th day of the war in Ukraine. According to reports from Kiev, the Russians attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia with kamikaze drones causing damage to infrastructure. A fire broke out at the site of the attack. For Zelensky, Moscow is desperate but Putin does not repent and justifies the war by warning NATO: “A direct confrontation would be catastrophic”. The Kremlin, according to analysts, would aim for a truce, but only to launch a new offensive in February. Meanwhile, the president of Belarus Lukashenko announces the creation of a joint military group.

01.00 – USA: 260 thousand children brought to Russia and remote areas

“From various sources, including the Russian government, it appears that the Russian authorities have taken 260,000 children from their homes and transferred them to Russia, often to remote regions.” This was confirmed by a spokesman for the US State Department, speaking about the situation in Ukraine during the daily briefing with journalists.

00.50 – Usa: no communication with the Starlink satellite

The United States has given Ukraine “thousands of satellite phones” and other “technological tools” to guarantee connections and, at the same time, “counteract cyber attacks by the Kremlin”, but “have not received communications from Starlink »and the service was not paid for. State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said in response to a reporter’s question about the situation related to the Starlink satellite, for which the owner, Elon Musk, has now demanded payment from the Pentagon for the service. “We’re paying? – He added – from what I know, no ».

00.30 – Kiev: Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia with kamikaze drones

Zaporizhzhia city council secretary Anatoly Kurtev said the Russians attacked the city with kamikaze drones in the evening, causing damage to infrastructure. He brings it back Ukrainska Pravda. Kurtev specified that the infrastructure structures were damaged following an attack and a fire that broke out at the landing site.

00.01 – Zelensky: Russia is already in an atmosphere of defeat

«Russia is already in an atmosphere of defeat, in an atmosphere of despair for itself. Yes, they still have people attacking. They have weapons, missiles and Shaheds which they use against Ukraine. They still have the opportunity to terrorize our cities and all Europeans, to blackmail the world. But they have no chance. Because Ukraine is moving forward ». Thus Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening speech. On Defenders’ Day, the president also thanked all Ukrainians. “And above all thanks to all those who today, even if in silence, even if only in their hearts, but nevertheless, together with our entire state, celebrated the Day of the Defenders of Ukraine, finding themselves in the territory temporarily occupied by force in Russia, ”he stressed.

