The new film in the franchise created by the sisters Wachowski Has had a good reception by the public and critics. In fact, it seems that there was a group of people who foreshadowed the success and arrival in theaters of The Matrix Resurrections in the middle of the December holidays: The Simpson.

The account of Twitter from LukeisAmazing, co-host of the podcast ‘We are not so different’ Y ‘A People’s History of the Old Republic’, shared an image of The Simpson that shows Neo in a possible parody version of The Matrix Resurrections with the subtitle ‘A Matrix Christmas’.

This image corresponds to the classic episodes of The Simpson and his fans are excited. A new prediction of this series created by Matt Groening came true, a sisters movie Wachowski He came in Christmas: The Matrix Resurrections.

The Simpsons predicted Matrix Resurrections

This event has inspired some hilarious memes like the one below featuring the writers of The Simpson just trying to make a joke about the franchise and predicting the sequel to The Matrix Resurrections for the gift of omen of Apollo, the Greek god.

The synopsis of The Matrix Resurrections, the new prediction of The Simpson is the next: ‘In a world made up of two realities, the everyday and the hidden behind it, Thomas Anderson is once again forced to go after the white rabbit. This choice continues to be the gateway to the Matrix, which this time is more powerful and intricate than on previous occasions. ‘

