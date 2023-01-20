The young man’s name is Omar Wael, and he is in his thirties. He told Sky News Arabia his story, saying:
- I am Jordanian of Palestinian origin. I arrived in the United States, specifically the state of Florida, in 2019 as a tourist and a cyclist to participate in an annual cycling festival.
- I liked life in America, so I decided to stay and moved to Chicago.
- I remained 8 months in a state of confusion and did not know what to do as I was new and had no experience in any field of work, and the language was a barrier in dealing, in addition to not knowing many people.
- I decided to dedicate that period to getting to know the country and the people, learning the language, and integrating more with the Arab community, especially the Yemeni community in Chicago, who helped and supported me a lot until I got permanent residence in the United States.
- After a tour in several regions of the United States, I made the decision to start a project to compose perfumes, and everyone who heard me at the beginning described me as crazy because there is no compilation of perfumes in America, and Americans buy the best international perfume brands.
- I did not listen to the opinions that were opposing me and discouraging me, and I started with a friend to install an air freshener, and our business met with an unexpected great popularity, so we then went to install the rest of the perfumes that people use.
- We started with a perfume store in Chicago, and now I own a huge factory for compound perfumes in Chicago, a main branch in Tampa, Florida, a branch in Michigan, and soon we will open branches in other states.
- It was not easy to convince the American market with perfumes, and it took me and my partner an effort that lasted for a year and a half, and during that period the Arab community was the main financier of my project by purchasing my products until I am now spread in most of the market in the United States.
- I relied on marketing my products through video clips on social networking sites, and the number of those who follow me has become millions, and customers come to me by flying from inside and outside America, and I also have a branch for makeup perfumes in Jordan.
- Those who mocked me at the beginning and described me as crazy now want me to participate after the value of my projects reached more than 3 million dollars in a record time of only 3 years, which is a huge achievement.
- I advise every young man to start with what he believes in and not listen to those who discourage him in the beginning, and everything that comes to the United States from Arab youth, I pledged myself to help him as I got help in the beginning.
- Currently, I am riding around in a huge caravan of my own, with which I travel daily between the states in search of new places to expand my trade, as well as to provide assistance to every Arab youth who needs it, and I do not stop understanding and studying the nature of American society in order to provide him with what he needs and serve my trade.
