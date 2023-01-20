Dubai ranked second in the world in the list of the best cities in the world for expatriates, according to the “Expat Insider 2022” report issued by the “International” Foundation.

The “Expat Insider” survey included a survey of 12,000 people from 177 nationalities around the world, covering issues including the expats’ satisfaction with the quality of life and the ease of settling and working abroad.

According to the study, the city of Valencia in Spain topped the list of those cities, followed by Dubai and then Mexico City in the State of Mexico.

Dubai also took the lead in the “Necessities of Life for Expatriates” index, as well as in the category of dealing with local authorities, as most expatriates indicated that it is easy to deal with local authorities and that they are happy with the government services provided by the city on the Internet.

In addition, 70% said they are satisfied with their jobs and believe the local business culture encourages creativity.

In terms of other indicators included in the survey, Dubai ranked eighth in the ease of settlement index, as expatriates expressed their happiness with their social life and 81% of them confirmed that they feel welcome in Dubai. Dubai ranked sixth in the quality of life index. According to the survey, 95% of expatriates are satisfied with the infrastructure and express their complete satisfaction with the cultural life and the diversity of cuisine.

Dubai comes sixth in the work abroad index, as 70% of expatriates expressed their happiness with their jobs, and 78% of them reported that the local business culture encourages creativity.

It is noteworthy that the “Expat Insider” study has been issued annually since 2017.