Mazamitla, Jalisco.- They deprive the municipal police of Valle de Juárez of their freedom, hours later they were found lifeless in Mazamitlaconfirmed the State State Prosecutor’s Office.

The discovery of the body was reported at 12:26 p.m. in a gap that leads to the town of Loma Encantada, from the Quitupan – La Cofradía highway in the Pueblo Mágico.

According to the first investigations, the officer was deprived of liberty this morning, Wednesday, January 18 and later found lifeless, presents gunshot wounds to the naked eye.

The agent of the Public Ministry and the Investigative Police of the Regional Special Prosecutor’s Office arrived at the place to begin the investigations.

We recommend you read:

staff of Jalisciense Institute of Forensic Sciences came to support the processing of the scene and the transfer of the body to its facilities, to carry out the necropsy and be claimed by its relatives.

The State Attorney General’s Office assured that the District V Special Regional Prosecutor’s Office opened an Investigation folder for this homicide.