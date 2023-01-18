“The boys were very good at interpreting a perfect match, we were always lucid and compact. It’s a very important cup, it was the second goal of the season after the Champions League round of 16, as a coach it’s a pleasure to see your team play like this”. So Inter coach Simone Inzaghi spoke to Mediaset after the 3-0 victory over Milan in the Super Cup final. “We’re delighted. Tonight we’re enjoying this trophy because winning like this against Milan in a final is wonderful.”