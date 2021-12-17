Since Mark Zuckerberg presented Meta as the company they live in Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram and Ocuus, many envisioned a life in which connections would prevail. We were already talking about experiences in virtual reality and other issues to improve relationships.

The tool to achieve this goal to achieve is Facebok Horizon New Worlds, a product that goes through a beta stage in which users test the application, the point is that things are not going well since a girl declared that her avatar was groped by a stranger in this virtual world.

It must be remembered that Meta gave access to its virtual reality platform New worlds in the United States and Canada on December 9, 2021. To that we must add that this is the first new product since Goal It was announced by Mark Zuckerberg in October 2021.

‘Sexual harassment is not a joke on the Internet, but being in Virtual Reality adds another layer that makes the event more intense‘, declared the tester in the official group of New worlds on Facebook in early December 2021, as cited by The Verge.

‘Not only did I get groped last night, but there were other people who supported this behavior that made me feel isolated‘the statement reads.

Is moderation or tools lacking in the virtual world of Facebook?

Vivek Sharma, Vice President of New worlds from Goal, declared that it was an incident ‘absolutely unfortunate‘. He added that the company reviewed the incident and determined that the person testing the Virtual Reality experience was not using the security features.

However, Horizon new worlds works in a similar way to what is done in Roblox where the user creates an avatar and can make games and other interactions that may be interesting, however, control must be above all these experiences and people within Facebook will already know what measures to take.

