It tastes like Gloria ‘, represents the union of two powerful passions, soccer and food. A passion for a live sport generates not only a lot of sensations and experiences, but also its environment is directly influenced by what happens on the field.
This is the last episode of this great series developed between Mastercard, Francis Mallmann and 90min.
“10kg of Happiness”, represents everything that football permeates outside the field of play. We see how a dream, a local business, a city, and even a continent, are directly influenced by the madness and emotion that CONMEBOL Libertadores provokes.
We meet at the well-known restaurant, Garzón, where the streets of Montevideo invade you with emotion, with people of great values who call you to celebrate and savor the good things in life. This place, frequently visited by Francis Mallmann, invites you to see how our protagonist can recreate these iconic dishes, which represent essential values. Combining passion and hope, our Chef will surprise everyone with his art, and the owners of the shops will not only have the possibility of being exclusive diners together with other great figures, but they will also feel the value that their community has in creating of this dream
