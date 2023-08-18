Friday, August 18, 2023, 2:55 p.m.



The PSOE of Lorca denounced that in recent weeks several assaults have been carried out on houses on Lope Gisbert street in the city, some acts of vandalism that are added to the robberies that occurred in the San José neighborhood at the beginning of summer and the number of “unprecedented” assaults that have occurred in the district of Almendricos in recent days. “These are robberies in homes where robbers enter buildings and steal entire floors,” said José Luis Ruiz, PSOE councilor in Lorca City Hall. He indicated that the thefts could be motivated by the large number of empty apartments during the summer holidays.

In the same way, the socialist mayor accused the current government team of having carried out a “disastrous and negligent” restructuring of the Local Police staff. According to Ruiz, said restructuring poses a risk to the physical integrity of the agents in their actions, as well as a deficient service in citizen care. Finally, the councilor asked the mayor of Lorca to restore the minimum police services and implement an extraordinary device to control homes and reduce alarm among residents.

For his part, Juan Miguel Bayonas, Councilor for Security of the City of Lorca, declared that the Local Police is not aware of any robbery in the area. “If there has been any crime, it is an isolated case and it will have been reported to the National Police, the Local Police force has not received any type of notice or complaint in this regard,” he said.