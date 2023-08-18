Prime Minister Mishustin approved holidays and days off for 2024 in Russia

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin approved holidays and weekends in the country for next year. This is reported in Telegram-Channel of the Cabinet.

So, the New Year holidays will begin on December 30, 2023 and will last until January 8, 2024. Thus, the holidays during the New Year period will last 10 days. The New Year holidays for 2025 will begin on December 29, 2024.

In addition, in honor of Defender of the Fatherland Day in Russia, three days will be declared holidays at once – February 23, 24 and 25. In March, the holidays will be International Women’s Day (March 8), as well as March 9 and 10.

In the spring period, April 28 – May 1, as well as May 9-12 are declared holidays. In the summer, Russia Day (June 12) will be considered a day off in the country, and National Unity Day (November 3-4) in the fall.

