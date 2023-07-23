A good rearrangement was the one that was made in the Mocorito City Hallchaired by María Elizalde Ruelas, after the various layoffs in areas such as the Municipal Treasury and Mayor Office, to name a few. Finally, those who already worked within the City Council were reassigned, having to also make adjustments in the areas that were left vacant, and it seems that now they will finally be able to work in constant improvement, unless more changes are made in the future, as happened in the case of the Municipal Treasury, an area that has already had three heads throughout this administration. The good thing is thatThe mayor assured that these changes do not affect such an important area as the one that manages municipal finances, but that will already be seen on the fly now that the young Ismael Inzunza, barely 27 years old, takes the reins of this area.

The call was clear and resounding. Councilor Juan Fernando León García made it very clear to President María Elizalde Ruelas that cannot advance to the next town hall session without there being on the table a financial report of the income earned in the carnival little boy 2023, this after that on two previous occasions he has been asked to present to the body of aldermen and to the trustee the resources that entered for these carnival festivities, a task that until now has not been carried out by the municipal president. It will be seen in the next assembly if the request is fulfilled.

Definitely, Mocorito is the municipality of the Évora Region that has been characterized by marking in carrying out programs that generate tourism. Proof of this is that yesterday, during the last Friday of the season, it was crowded with thousands of people, who by the way asked José José Norzagaray Parra, director of Tourism, not to suspend them and that they put a sound on them so that the municipal square is not so lonely, a request that will reach the president María Elizalde Ruelas, and that if she looks favorably, she will accept what society asks for, which will leave a good economic benefit for the municipality because people are in vacation season and they will go to consume to the Magical Town.

Head hard. Who is brief and direct is Hugo Félix Meza, the delegate of Roads and Transportation in the municipality of Salvador Alvarado, when arguing that a program that brings motorcyclists to the waist is not being implemented, despite the fact that drivers of two-wheeled units participate in the majority of road mishaps that occur in the city. In short, the delegate was clear and concise, and threw the ball into the field of the Municipal Transit area, in charge of Nedel Ruiz Velazco, since they are the ones in charge of executing the road regulation in the municipality. It will be necessary to see in the future how it will work, or if everything will continue on a regular basis, because even though the incidence of road accidents has been on the rise in recent days, until now the heavy hand has not been applied to motorcyclists.

In case you missed it: