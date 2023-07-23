Budget cap 2022: Aston Martin most at risk

As the summer break approaches, the first rumors on possible teams at risk of investigation regarding compliance with the 2022 budget cap. Seven teams have already received an informal ok from the Federation on the fact that they are in order and therefore the ‘toto-names’ was triggered to identify the suspects.

The Anglo-Saxon press claims that the teams at risk are Aston Martin, Alpine and Mercedes. The German one, which in place of Mercedes would be Red Bull, is once again in the sights of the Federation as regards the ceiling on expenses. Today’s edition of the French sports newspaper The Team went into more detail on the matter, but according to the transalpine newspaper Alpine would not be among the teams at risk of investigation. The trio mentioned by The Team is composed by Aston Martin, Mercedes and Red Bullwith the former more ‘in trouble’ than the other two.

The reason lies in what has been defined as the ‘CapEx’, i.e. the Capital Expenditure. In fact, the teams were granted an extra budget of 36 million dollars to be spent in the four-year period 2022-2025 to improve or equip themselves with new structures aimed at enriching those already available. “The construction of the new Silverstone plantwith its gorgeous brand new machine tools and state-of-the-art 3D printers, could be the reason for this as-yet-unofficial budget breach.”we read in the columns of the French sports newspaper. “A year ago, Red Bull was only officially punished in conjunction with the United States Grand Prix, this time if Aston Martin has exceeded the CapEx, the FIA ​​will not wait until 2025 to sanction it”the conclusion of the article.