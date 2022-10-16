Mexico City.- The front warning labeling of prepackaged food and non-alcoholic beverages has contributed to an increasing choice for healthy and fresh products, assured Simon Barqueradirector of the Center for Research in Nutrition and Health.

Within the framework of World Food Day, which is celebrated this Sunday with the motto: “Leave no one behind”, he stressed that labeling does not prohibit the consumption of food but gives the person the opportunity to evaluate in a simple and fast product quality.

According to a statement, he stressed that after the entry into force of front labeling, the National Health and Nutrition Survey 2021 refers that 64 percent of people use warning stamps; while 20 percent chose to buy healthier and fresher foods, free of labeling.

warned that ultra-processed foods contain ingredients that are harmful to health such as sugar, fat and salt, as well as preservatives, flavorings and dyes.

High calorie intake, he added, increases the risk of obesity, hypertension and heart disease; while sugar is an addictive ingredient that in excess contributes to obesity, tooth decay, fatty liver, diabetes and metabolic syndrome.

Meanwhile, the director of the Center for Research in Evaluation and Surveys of the National Institute of Public Health (INSP), Teresa Shamah Levy, highlighted the work of the Intersecretarial Group of Health, Food, Environment and Competitiveness (Gisamac)in which six secretariats and sectorized agencies of the federal government intervene, which promotes a sustainable, sustainable and healthy food system.