The World Championship gives the first world championship verdict in Australian Grand Prix Moto3: after a good recovery from seventh position, Izan Guevara wins at Phillip Island and graduates mathematically World Champion of the 2022 season. For the 18-year-old Spaniard of the Aspar team, who had made his debut in this category last year, this is the sixth success in this championship, the decisive one to be able to definitively close the games in the fight for the title with Dennis Foggiaonly 9th at the finish line and now 49 points behind with two races to go.

A perfect race for the young Iberian, author of an excellent start and a protracted duel with two other riders such as Deniz Oncu and Ayumu Sasaki, who started from pole position. Guevara’s leadership, however, only materialized on the last lap to the detriment of the KTM Turkish, with Sasaki off the podium due to the return of another Spaniard such as Sergio Garcia, 3° at the finish. A result that allowed the latter to overtake Foggia in the world championship standings by 2 points, but insufficient to keep the hopes of a comeback on his compatriot alive. Positive, among the Italians, the performance of Stefano Nepa, 5th and best among the Italian patrol in Phillip Island.

Moto3 – Australian GP: order of arrival (top 15)



POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME / GAP 1 Izan Guevara GasGas 37: 38.762 2 Deniz Oncu KTM +0.345 3 Sergio Garcia GasGas +0.460 4 Ayumu Sasaki Husqvarna +0.560 5 Stefano Nepa KTM +7.428 6 John McPhee Husqvarna +7.496 7 Diogo Moreira KTM +7.574 8 Joel Kalso KTM +7.575 9 Dennis Foggia Honda +16.794 10 Riccardo Rossi Honda +16.831 11 David Muñoz KTM +17.066 12 Carlos Tatay CFMoto +17.768 13 Ivan Ortola KTM +17.884 14 Xavier Artigas CFMoto +21.354 15 Jaume Masia KTM +22.414