For quite a few years now Pokemon It has become an eye-catching franchise, which to this day remains the one that has generated the most money in the world, and it is not only because the video games attract attention, but also because of the enormous amount of official merchandise. That brings us to one of the toys that fans couldn't miss, the Pokedexwhich provided us with essential information about the first generations of the characters and which has not had many updates to date.

With that in mind, an engineer and also a fan of the series, Abe Haskins, carried out an interesting experiment that leads us to the creation of one of these real data devices, which resembles as closely as possible what we already know from the anime version. This is how he worked for several weeks until he had something made based on a 3D printer and, it goes without saying, it looks quite similar to the one the protagonist was wearing. Ash Ketchumjust with some missing buttons.

Something that must be mentioned yes or yes, is the intelligent way in terms of the elements that were incorporated into the device, since it includes a camera sensor, a screen to see the Pokemon in a sprite version, microphone and even incorporating a Wi-Fi receiver. The latter has a specific task, allowing the user to use their voice to ask about a Pokémon in question, and thanks to the ChatGPT the information is at hand and there is a short but accurate answer.

Here is a description in case you don't know about this device: