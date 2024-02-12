Through perseverance, a man in the United States managed to win a huge prize. After purchasing a lottery ticket and not getting any reward, he didn't give up and tried again. The result? She got a prize worth six figures.

According to newspaper information The Summer Item, winning the lottery has a chance of 1 in 936,000, and this lucky man is already part of the exclusive group of winners of the Max Money game in the United States.

The man won US$300,000 in the United States lottery



The story began when a person, whose identity was not revealed for security reasons, decided to buy a ticket to participate in the United States lottery. However, everything indicated that luck that day was not on his side, since he did not win any prize.

Although many would have given up after this point, this man decided to give the story an unexpected twist and as part of a quick trick, he went to the corner stop #118 on S. Guignard Drive in Sumter, South Carolina. After his first ticket didn't win, he bought another ticket.

He scratched off the ticket and turned out to be the jackpot winner. The amount he obtained was US$300,000 and the ticket was purchased at the Corner Stop gas station/convenience store, the South Carolina Education Lottery reported.

A man won US$300,000 in the lottery and paid off his house.

The lucky man said that The first thing he did with his new windfall was pay for his house, as announced The Sun. On the other hand, he did not reveal any other plan to spend the money, but it is known that the store where he purchased the winning ticket received a commission of US$3,000 for selling the ticket.