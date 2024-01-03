It is surprising that the franchise batman has taken a strong renaissance, since products such as the most recent film starring Robert Pattinson, Just as its confirmed sequel has caught people's attention, the character will even be a special guest in the game. Suicide Squad. Even with that, they are looking to revive a very beloved series but from another point, and the biggest fans of it have decided to take the step forward while D.C. Decide what to do with this alternate saga.

We speak clearly about batman Beyond, which in Latin was originally translated as “Of the Future”, in which we see a less experienced owner of the suit, but as it is it is not the version that we know, but rather someone who lives many years ahead. Although his drawing style was not very convincing at first, as time went by he was loved by people, to the point that it was considered to make the live action version, something that is already a reality but not officially.

This short film would be named after Batman Beyond: Year One and it already has its first trailer made by fans of the work.

Here you can check it:

This is the synopsis:

The year is 2050. Years have passed since Batman disappeared. Gotham has been rebuilt as a city of the future, now known as Neo Gotham. It's filled with neon lights, tomorrow's technology, and new villains roaming the streets in the caped crusader's absence. That is, until a young Terry McGinnis discovers an elderly Bruce Wayne's identity as Batman and takes charge. Our story follows Terry several months after becoming Batman. While he has received some training, he is still a fairly new crime fighter. A criminal organization known as the Royal Flush Gang, long-time enemies of Bruce, has recently resurfaced in Gotham with a new family in charge. Join us as we watch Terry's journey unfold.

It is worth mentioning that the project is being paid for by the followers themselves, and on the page IndieGogo They can leave their donation in exchange for future rewards that range from appearing in the credits to meeting those responsible for the filming. At this moment they have passed the first goal, but they hope to receive more money so that this becomes a full-fledged film. The premiere has not yet been confirmed and it seems that they will seek to pay the license to Warner to avoid having problems with the rights.

Editor's note: It is an interesting way to continue releasing films about the character but in other universes, adding to that that there will also be a reboot of the same now that James Gunn works at DC. This movie will be worth checking out when it's finally finished.